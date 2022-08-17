4th FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship from Sep 2

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The fourth Federal Golf Association (FGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship will be held from September 2 to 4 at Islamabad Club Golf Course (ICGC), a top Federal Golf Association (FGA) official said on Wednesday.

“The registration for the lady golfers has commenced. The event is open to all lady golfers with a registered handicap from a PGF (Pakistan Golf Club) affiliated golf club,” I N Khokhar, secretary FGA told APP.

According to Khokhar, four categories have been announced for the Championship that includes Category A: Handicap 0-13, Category B: Handicap 14-24, Category C: Handicap 25-36, Category D: (Junior Girls) 9-14 years, seniors, invitees.

He said FGA would keep on encouraging lady golfers to feature in such competitive events and showcase their skills. “Such events will also help them prepare for international competitions,” he added.