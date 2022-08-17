Popovici drops out of Euro 400m freestyle final

17 August,2022 04:22 pm

ROME (AFP) - Swimming s teen sensation David Popovici pulled out of the European Championships 400 metre freestyle final on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Romanian had qualified for Wednesday evening s final in Rome after posting the fourth fastest time in the heats of three minutes and 47 seconds.

However his name was not on the list of swimmers in the final, with Norway s Henrik Christiansen taking Popovici s place.

Popovici, who previously had told reporters he had only swam 400m "three times in my life" had already won the 100m and 200m freestyle at the Foro Italico in the Italian capital, breaking the world record on his way to gold at the shorter distance.

Those were the latest triumphs in a golden summer for Popovici, who in June became the first man to complete the 100-200m freestyle double at the World Championships in nearly 50 years.

He also won three European junior titles in his home town of Bucharest and is due to fly to Lima in the coming days to compete in the junior world championships.