Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI

Sports Sports Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI

Quintana disqualified from Tour de France for using banned substance - UCI

17 August,2022 06:46 pm

(Reuters) - Colombian rider Nairo Quintana has been disqualified from the Tour de France after infringing an in-competition ban on using the drug tramadol, the world cycling governing body (UCI) said on Wednesday.

Team Arkea-Samsic rider Quintana finished sixth in the general classification in last month s Tour but analysis of two dried blood samples revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites.

"In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, the rider is disqualified from the 2022 Tour de France. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days," the UCI said in a statement.

"As this is a first offence, Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas is not declared ineligible and can therefore participate in competitions."

Using tramadol is an offence only under the UCI Medical Rules due to the side-effects of the substance which include dizziness, drowsiness and loss of attention. They do not constitute Anti-Doping Rule Violations.