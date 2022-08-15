Hamza moves in WSF World Jr Squash C'ship semis

15 August,2022 08:46 am

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Muhammad Hamza Khan has moved in the semi-finals of the WSF Mens’ World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy, France.

According to details, in the quarterfinals played on Sunday, Hamza downed Mohammed Nasser of Egypt by 11-3, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7 and qualified for the semifinals.

Hamza will face Finnlay Withington of England in the semifinals on Monday.

Earlier, in the 4th round of Individual event, Brice Nicolas of France beat Pakistan’s Noor Zaman by 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4.