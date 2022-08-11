Nadal says he will play at Cincinnati in US Open boost
Sports
PARIS (AFP) - Rafael Nadal boosted his hopes of competing at the US Open on Wednesday by announcing he will play in next week s Cincinnati Masters.
"Very happy to play again in Cincy. Flying there tomorrow," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.
World number three Nadal has not played since suffering an abdominal tear at Wimbledon last month which forced him to withdraw from his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.
Nadal, who has won the Australian and French Open titles this year to take his Grand Slam total to a record 22, skipped this week s Montreal Masters to aid his injury recovery.
The Spaniard hasn t played in Cincinnati, where he was champion in 2013, for five years.
Nadal will be seeking a fifth US Open title when the final major of the season gets underway in New York on August 29.