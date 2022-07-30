CWG 2022: Pakistan draw opening match against South Africa

Sports Sports CWG 2022: Pakistan draw opening match against South Africa

Pakistan was lucky enough to get a penalty corner followed by Rizwan Ali making it successful.

30 July,2022 03:58 pm

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) - Pakistan hockey player Afraz’s last-minute equalizer helped Pakistan hold a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the opening match of hockey event in Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Proteas were dominating with a 2-1 lead until Afraz made the most of a last-minute penalty corner to avoid defeat for Pakistan.

Connor Beauchamp took a lead for South Africa through a penalty corner in the first quarter. Uncatchable Beauchamp cleverly created a chance to take South Africa 1-0 up against Pakistan.

Pakistan was lucky enough to get a penalty corner chance followed by Rizwan Ali making it successful. Up front, Rizwan dodged defenders to net the ball to bring an equalizer for Pakistan.

Followed by a goalless third quarter, South Africa s Matthew Guise-Brown netted the ball to once again take a lead.

With eyes on the scoreboard that read 2-1 against them, Pakistani players tried to create as many chances as they could. Finally, it was just the last minute when Afraz scored an equalizer to save the match.

Pakistan will now meet New Zealand in their second match tomorrow, July 31.