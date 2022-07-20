Dybala's signing steps up the ambitions for Mourinho's Roma

20 July,2022 04:56 pm

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Conference League champion Roma are stepping up their ambitions with the signing of former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

Three weeks after his contract expired at Juventus, the 28-year-old Argentina international agreed to a three-year deal at Roma, the capital club announced Wednesday.

“The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference,” Dybala said.

“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

Dybala is Roma’s second high-profile signing during the transfer window after Nemanja Mati