Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Sports Sports Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern Munich signs defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

19 July,2022 11:06 pm

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros ($68.6 million) on a five-year contract Tuesday.

The 22-year-old De Ligt is Bayern’s first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week, and Juventus said the fee for the Dutchman could increase by 10 million euros ($10.2 million) in conditional payments.

De Ligt arrives after three years and 117 games in all competitions for Juventus, where he won the Italian league and cup once each. He has played 38 games for the Netherlands.

“We wanted to bring Matthijs to Munich three years ago; we were already convinced by his qualities as a defender back then, and today we’re even more so,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidži