Chelsea signs England's Raheem Sterling

Raheem has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

15 July,2022 08:45 am

LONDON (ONLINE) - Premier League club Chelsea has reportedly signed the England international Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The deal worths £47.5m and Thomas Tuchel said he was "super happy" to land the forward, the report added.

The 27-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further 12 months and has linked up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

"First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here," Sterling was quoted as saying in media reports, adding that "I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management.

"It was the number one priority and we are very excited and super happy that we could make it happen," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was quoted exclusively as saying by Sky Sports.

"He’s a big improvement to our squad and is exactly what we were looking for in terms of age, experience, and style of play,” he said.

"Once the players arrive these days in a situation where they only have one year [left on their] contract, there’s always room for negotiation and possibility. We went for it. We could convince him very quickly. He was convinced, he did everything that was needed to do, we gave our best to make it happen. It’s a perfect fit.