PSG reportedly offers Messi to extend his stay at club until 2024

The club is showing its willingness to make it happen.

14 July,2022 10:21 am

PARIS (Web Desk) - Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Club team has reportedly approached Lionel Messi to negotiate a one-year contract extension.

In the past, it has been reported by some members of the media that there is a clause in his current contract that allows either party to extend the relationship between them, but this is false.

Messi has not yet received an official contract offer, but the club is showing its willingness to make it happen.

As per reports, the Argentine star and his team think it is too early in the year to have a definitive response, especially as no offer has been made yet.

Messi’s idea is to wait until after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be played by the end of the year. After that, he will take some time to analyze his future.

Reportedly, he wants to see where he is physically, how his motivation is going and his state of mind.

This will be Messi’s fifth World Cup. He was 18 when he scored on his tournament debut in 2006. He inspired Argentina to the 2014 final, which they lost to Germany.

Yet, incredibly, he has never scored in a World Cup knockout match. All of his six goals have come in the group stage.

He will be 35 by the time Argentina play Saudi Arabia in their opening game on November 22.

"I am going to have to reassess a lot of things after the World Cup, whether it goes well for us or not," Messi admitted in March. "I hope it goes well, but a lot of things are definitely going to change."