Farrell leads England to 25-17 win over Australia in second Test

Sports Sports Farrell leads England to 25-17 win over Australia in second Test

Farrell leads England to 25-17 win over Australia in second Test

09 July,2022 08:03 pm

BRISBANE (AFP) - England held off a fast-finishing Australia to win the second Test 25-17 in a pulsating match at Brisbane s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

Owen Farrell kicked six penalties and a conversion to help England level the three-Test series and set up a winner takes all decider in Sydney next Saturday.

After an abject display in their 30-28 loss in Perth last Saturday, England regrouped and started brilliantly, dominating the Wallabies in every aspect of the early play.

They led 19-0 after 38 minutes and appeared to be heading for an easy win, but a Taniela Tupou try moments before half-time gave the Wallabies a sniff and they hauled themselves back into the match.

But England held steady and were able to clinch a much-needed victory, giving beleaguered coach Eddie Jones some breathing space.

The English started the match brilliantly, their forward runners creating havoc and making easy ground, putting enormous pressure on the Wallabies.

Australia, who suffered a string of injuries in the lead-up to the match, were rocked in the fifth minute when they lost exciting fullback Jordan Petaia when he was knocked out attempting a tackle.

The visitors scored soon after when No.8 Billy Vunipola crashed over from a rolling maul and Farrell converted from the sideline.

They continued to dominate and were rewarded with a string of kickable penalties as the Wallabies struggled to stay in touch, Farrell converting four in a row to make it 19-0 after 32 minutes.

The Wallabies, who desperately needed to get on the board before half-time, finally got the ball inside the English 22 right before the break and made the most of their chance, massive prop Taniela Tupou barging over.

Noah Lolesio converted to give the home side some hope as they reduced the deficit to 19-7 at the break.

The Wallabies had a disastrous start to the second half when Izaia Perese, who came on as a replacement for Petaia, landed awkwardly and was stretchered off with an injured knee.

They then conceded another penalty at the breakdown off the next play and Farrell stretched the lead out to 22-7.

But the Wallabies struck back when inside centre Samu Kerevi crossed following some sustained pressure from the Australian forwards which left the English defence stretched out wide. Lolesio converted to make it 22-14 10 minutes into the second half.

England lost fly-half Marcus Smith to a yellow card for a deliberate knock down and Lolesio s subsequent penalty narrowed the gap to 22-17.

The Wallabies continued to batter the English line but the visitors desperately held on, then went eight points clear with Farrell s sixth penalty following a length of the field breakout sparked by Smith.

The Wallabies pushed hard, but England never looked troubled in the closing stages and held on comfortably.