PSB denotifies PHF office-bearers

Sports Sports PSB denotifies PHF office-bearers

The sports board will bear the expenses of players and officials.

09 July,2022 12:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) denotified all the office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the expiry of their tenure.

As per the officials of the sports board, the National Hockey Team will participate in the Commonwealth Games as per the schedule while the sports board will bear the expenses of players and officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that recently Pakistan failed to qualify for Hockey World Cup after national team manager s blunder in last match against Japan in Asia Hockey Cup.