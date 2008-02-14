PHF to establish Schools of Excellence to revive hockey

07 July,2022 08:47 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Hockey Federation has chalked out plans to put hockey back on track by establishing Schools of Excellence.

According to an official of PHF, the Federation aims to develop innovative and exciting events and present hockey as a commercially marketable product.

He said PHF would establish School of Excellence at federal level in order to polish the talent identified and trained by the provincial schools of excellence.