Pakistani Twitter prays for Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali's safe return

06 July,2022 09:24 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif summited the eighth highest peak Nanga Parbat on Tuesday morning and went missing along with his companion Fazal Ali on their way back and they lost contact with the track. Soon after the reports of their absence, Pakistanis turned to Twitter to pray for their safe return.

As per latest updates, Kashif and Ali had gone missing between camps 3 and 4 (7,000-8,000m) while they were descending from the summit. The GB government started a rescue operation within hours.

Several people prayed for the duo while some journalists also prayed for their safe return.

Balti journalist Jamil Nagri took to Twitter and wrote, "Pakistani climbers Sheroze Kashif from Lahore & Fazal Ali from #GilgitBaltistan went missing between 7,000 and 8,000 altitude of Nanga Parbat (8,126m) after conquering the killer mountain."

While he further added, "Weather condition predicted not clear today, many challenges for rescue operation, prayers."

Sports journalist Abdul Ghaffar prayed, " Prayers for Shehroze Kashif and Fazal’s safe return from Nanga Parbat. As per media reports they are not in contact for several hours."

He also hoped that "we get a good update in morning Insha Allah."

Another journalist Anas Mallick said, "Praying for the safe return of Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali who are reported to have gone missing due to bad weather after summiting."

Shehroze, who became the youngest mountaineer to successfully summit the ninth highest peak in the world – Nanga Parbat, lost contact with the track on his way back from the mountain.

"Shehroze Kashif has lost contact with the track. It is a very challenging time for us," Shehroze’s father stated.

"We were in touch with him through a tracker up to an altitude of 7350 feet. After that, there is no contact with Shehroze and his fellow mountaineer Fazal Ali," he added.

The father of mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has appealed to the government to start rescue mission. In a video message, he also made an appeal to the Army Chief Qamar Javed to start a rescue mission as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that young Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on Tuesday became the youngest climber to summit Nanga Parbat, located in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Later, the father of Shehroze, Kashif Ali revealed that his son and Ali were seen descending from the mountain as their location was traced.