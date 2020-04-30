Jabeur downs Halep to reach semi-finals in Madrid

(Reuters) - Tunisian Ons Jabeur reached her career-second WTA 1000 semi-final after beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 6-2 at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Jabeur, who reached the Indian Wells last four in 2021, won an impressive 77.8% points on her first serve and converted four of her five break points against two-times champion Halep to seal the victory in just over an hour.

World number 10 Jabeur will face the winner of the match between Ekaterina Anisimova and Amanda Alexandrova for a spot in her first WTA 1000 final.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain will face American Jessica Pegula and Ukraine s Anhelina Kalinina will take on Swiss Jil Teichmann in the other quarter-finals.

In the men s draw, 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal, world number three Alexander Zverev and Greece s Stefanos Tsitsipas are all in action later on Wednesday in the round of 32.