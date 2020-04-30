Top seed Krejcikova out of Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS (AFP) - World number two and tournament top seed Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from this week s ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters tournament after failing to overcome an arm injury.

The Czech ace said Tuesday she was withdrawing from the tournament after pain in her arm flared up.

"I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open," said Krejcikova.

"I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately I won t be able to do so this year," she said.

"I have had a pain in my arm on and off since Doha which today intensified overnight and together with my team I had to make a very tough decision to withdraw.

"I will focus on getting the right treatment as soon as possible and I hope I can be back on the court soonest."

France s Alize Cornet will take Krejcikova s spot in the main draw while a lucky loser from qualifying will fill Cornet s slot once qualifying is complete.

The women s tournament at Indian Wells gets under way on Wednesday in the California desert.

Krejcikova s withdrawal is another blow to the competition following the decision of world number one Ashleigh Barty to skip the tournament last week.

