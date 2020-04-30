BERLIN (AP) — When financier Lars Windhorst started investing heavily in Hertha Berlin in 2019, it was with the goal of turning the club into a European power.

Instead, he has seen Hertha lurch from one crisis, scandal or low point to another — and the “Old Lady” now once again finds itself trying to stave off relegation from the Bundesliga.

Hertha hasn’t won a game yet this year and currently occupies the relegation playoff place, just a point above Stuttgart, which ended its nine-game run without a win on Saturday.

Hertha slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt, its fourth consecutive defeat, when the team was whistled by its own fans amid calls for coach Tayfun Korkut to go.

“I’m disappointed, I’m angry,” said Korkut, whose record of two wins, three draws and seven defeats from 12 Bundesliga games is worse than his predecessor’s. Pál Dárdai was fired after starting the season with four wins, two draws and seven defeats.

Dárdai, who was Hertha coach before Windhorst’s first investment, had returned to save the team from relegation last season. Hertha also had a brush with relegation the year before when it went through four coaches – Ante Ä