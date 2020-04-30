Swiss racer Chabloz undergoes op after Olympic combined fall

Swiss racer Chabloz undergone an operation on his hand after a horrific crash in the men's olympics

YANQING (AFP) - Swiss racer Yannick Chabloz has undergone an operation on his hand after a horrific crash in the men’s Olympic alpine combined, his team announced Friday.

Chabloz sustained multiple injures to his left arm including an open, complex wrist fracture, fractures of the hand and the shoulder blade after sliding out heavily into the safety netting in the downhill section of Thursday’s combined event.

The 22-year-old skier "has already undergone an operation on his hand in Yanqing last night", the team said.

Chabloz "will be transported back to Switzerland in a few days, where further examinations will take place".