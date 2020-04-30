Hockey Junior World Cup: Pakistan defeats America by 18-2 goals

Bhubaneswar (Dunya News) - In the classification match of Hockey Junior World Cup 2021, Pakistan defeated America by 18-2 goals in Bhubaneswar, India.

From Pakistan side, Rana (27th, 33rd, 35th, 54th minutes) found the net four times while Abuzar (14th, 28th, 57th) struck three field goals.

Rizwan Ali (20th, 46th) also scored two goals. Umar Sattair (23rd), Rooman Khan (24th), Abdul Rehman (27th), Moin Shakeel (36th), Abdul andManan (37th), Mohsin Hasan (39th), Ali Ghazanfar (42nd), Muhib Ullah (43rd), and Muhammad Hammadudin (56th) also hit goals.