Sania Mirza speaks her inner foodie out, endorses Karachi's Biryani as favorite food

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Wife of former captain Pakistani cricket team Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis superstar spoke out her inner foodie and endorsed Karachi’s Biryani as favorite food.

According to details, the Indian tennis player Sania is accompanying husband at his perfume launching ceremonies across country these days whereas Pakistani crowd spare no extends of welcoming her in Pakistan.

While talking to public in mall, the national Bhabhi mentioned that she has tried the special Biryani of Karachi and loved it.

She went on to add that, "since I belong to Hyderabad, if I am saying Karachi’s Biryani is the best it is best, there is no second opinion to it".



Earlier, she had visited Lahore and mentioned that Lahore has always given her immense love.

On the other hand, the tennis player paid visit to Nishtar Park Lahore’s sports complex where she exchanged her thoughts with Pakistani tennis star Ahsam ul Haq and Ateeq Khan for two hours. Later, a practice session was also held.

She went on to say that the sport board has established an excellent tennis court. She was delighted to see the international standards were met in the establishment. Moreover, Sania pointed out that with the maintenance and further development of tennis courts, the game of tennis will be promoted across national and international boundaries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tennis star met Deputy Director Sport Chand Parveen and PRO Abdul Rauf during the visit.