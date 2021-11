All three goals from Pakistan side were scored by Mohammad Rizwan on penalty corner

Bhubaneswar (Dunya News) – Pakistan team on Saturday has bagged its first victory in the Junior Hockey World Cup after defeating Egypt by 1-3.



According to details, all three goals from Pakistan side were scored by Mohammad Rizwan on penalty corner. For Egypt, Al Ghadi hit the goal.



Pakistan will play its third match against Argentina on November 28.

Earlier, Pakistan lost to Germany in its opening match of the tournament.