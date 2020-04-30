Sydney to host ATP Cup as part of bumper Australian Open warm-up schedule

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney will host the $10 million ATP Cup from Jan. 1-9 as a part of a bumper schedule of warm-up tournaments forward of the Australian Open, organisers mentioned on Thursday.



Governing physique Tennis Australia (TA) additionally confirmed Melbourne would host Australian Open qualifying from Jan. 10-14 after 2021 qualifying was performed overseas as a consequence of COVID-19.



TA boss Craig Tiley mentioned a report 17 tournaments can be staged in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia states within the lead as much as the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open, the primary Grand Slam of the 12 months.



“It’s extremely vital to have the world’s greatest gamers competing throughout the nation, inspiring the following technology of gamers, and rising curiosity and pleasure in our sport,” Tiley mentioned in an announcement.



After the ATP Cup, Australia’s largest metropolis will host the one-off “Sydney Tennis Traditional”, that includes a WTA 500 occasion and an ATP 250 match.



Adelaide will host 4 males’s and ladies’s tournaments back-to-back from Jan. 2-15 whereas Melbourne Park, the Australian Open venue, will stage one other three tournaments from Jan. 3-9.



Russia cruised to victory in February within the final truncated version of the ATP Cup, which was performed in entrance of small, capped crowds at Melbourne Park as a consequence of COVID-19 restrictions.