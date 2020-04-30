UAE’s Mubarak Rashid sets new record in PACES competition 2021

LAHORE (Web Desk) – United Arab Emirates’s (UAE) Mubarak Rashid, on Wednesday set new record in the 3rd Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition being held in Lahore.

On the third day of International PACES competition, the 3.2 km race was organized in Ayub stadium where a number of spectators celebrated the ceremony.



According o the details, UAE’s Mubarak Rashid won the race by setting a new record of completing it within two seconds.

Moreover, the former winner of PACES competition Ubaid Ullah remained at the second rank. Meanwhile the arrangements of recreational trips were also made for the participants of PACES competition.