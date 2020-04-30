15th CNS Int'l Squash Championship 2021 started

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) International Squash Championship has been started at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesman, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Awais Ahmad Bilgrami was the chief guest at the inaugural function, while 9 local and 15 foreign players are participating in the championship.

The spokesman said that the foreign players are from Egypt, Hong Kong, Kuwait and USA while the opening match of the championship was played between Max Lee of Hong Kong and Zahir Shah of Pakistan. The winner of the opening match was Max Lee.

He further stated that eight matches will be played on the first day of the championship, while the opening ceremony was attended by civil-military dignitaries, sponsors and senior squash players.

A day earlier, Tournament Director of 15th CNS International Squash Championship Cdre Kamran Ahmed briefed media representatitives regarding the championship.

15th Chief of the Naval Staff International Squash Championship 2021 is scheduled from 2 to 6 November 2021 and a total of 23 matches will be played in the event.

The championship carries international ranking points and 09 local and 15 International players carrying International ranking will be seen in action. Foreign players are coming from 4 different countries including Egypt, Hong Kong, USA, and Kuwait.

1st edition of Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship was played in the year 2000 with a prize money of US$ 6000/- This prize money was increased with the passage of time with an aim to promote the game and to bring the best world players to this court. This year an amount of US$ 20000/- has been earmarked as prize money for the championship.