Henry to face surgery over foot injury: Titans

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry faces surgery to repair his injured right foot, the team confirmed on Monday, amid fears the league-leading running back could miss the rest of the season.

Henry was injured in the Titans’ 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with reports saying he had suffered a fractured metatarsal bone.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday Henry would undergo surgery on Tuesday and there was no timetable for his return.

"We are not going to put a timeline on when he may return," Vrabel said.

"I know that he’ll do everything that he can to work himself back, to be able to help this football team. And whenever that is, that’s when it will be."

Henry has led the NFL in rushing yards for the past two seasons, and has amassed 937 rushing yards from eight games in 2021, 117 yards per game, putting him on course for nearly 2,000 yards this year.

Although several reports said the nature of Henry’s injury made it unlikely he would return this season, Vrabel refused to rule out a comeback for the 27-year-old running back.

"If anybody can come back, it would be Derrick," Vrabel said.

The Titans are firmly on course to reach the playoffs, leading the AFC South divisional race with a 6-2 record ahead of the Indianapolis Colts (3-5).