The 36-year-old Manchester United star and his partner announced the news on Instagram

(Web Desk) – Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are expecting another set of twins.

The 36-year-old Manchester United star and his partner announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the happy couple holding up ultrasound shots of the babies.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” Ronaldo wrote.

The twins will be the couple’s second and third kids together. Ronaldo and Rodriguez are parents to three-year-old Alana, while the soccer star is also dad to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.

Fans rushed to the comments to share their support for the couple, leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis and words of congratulations. "SO happy for you!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly commented: "Ronaldo is making a football team of his own."

In September, the 27-year-old beauty revealed she had landed her own Netflix show, titled I am Georgina.

"NETFLIX #SoyGeorgina. Very soon my reality is coming to Netflix. I m excited for you to see it. How exciting!" she wrote alongside a promotional shot.