VIENNA (AFP) - Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz avenged his Indian Wells defeat to Andy Murray on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna.

Alcaraz, 16 years younger than former world number one and three-time major winner Murray, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 win.

"For me it s a great feeling to play against Andy Murray and to be able to beat him," said Alcaraz after a match which featured 25 break points and seven breaks of serve.

"I played really, really well and I m just really happy for the performance today."

Last month, Murray, now ranked 156 in the world, had stunned his 42nd-ranked opponent in three sets in the second round of the prestigious Masters tournament in the Californian desert.

"Indian Wells was the first time that I met Andy on court and now I knew a little bit more, I just knew his game, how to play," added Alcaraz.

The young Spaniard will face either third-seeded Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini or Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia for a place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Italian seventh seed Jannik Sinner, the champion in Antwerp last weekend, kept up his late push for a place in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin by making the second round.

Sinner defeated big-serving American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2 and will next play Austria s Dennis Novak.

The 20-year-old Sinner started the week in 10th place in the race for Turin just behind Hubert Hurkacz for the final qualifying spot in the eight-man field for the Turin showpiece.

