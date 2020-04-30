Carlos Alcaraz was named in 2019 Davis Cup champions Spain's team for this year's competition.

MADRID (AFP) - Carlos Alcaraz s rapid ascent in men s tennis this year received further recognition on Monday being named in 2019 Davis Cup champions Spain s team for this year s competition.

The 18-year-old, ranked 42 in the world, became the youngest US Open men s quarter-finalist in 58 years in September but a thigh injury brought his run to an end.

Alcaraz was selected by captain Sergi Bruguera alongside Pablo Carreno, Roberto Bautista Agut -- both ranked in the world s top 20 -- the evergreen 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers.

The Spanish are without former world number one Rafael Nadal who brought the curtain down on his truncated season in August due to a foot injury.

The Davis Cup finals bringing together 18 countries run from November 25 to December 5 and takes place in Madrid, the Austrian city of Innsbruck and Turin in Italy.

