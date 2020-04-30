Top seed Rublev out of Moscow, Sakkari into WTA Finals

MOSCOW (AFP) - Adrian Mannarino saved a match point to defeat top seed Andrey Rublev at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday, avenging his defeat to the Russian in the Moscow final two years ago.

France s Mannarino, 33, triumphed 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 over the world number six to reach the quarter-finals.

"Two years later, it is completely different," Mannarino said in his on-court interview.

"We have both improved. Andrey has improved a lot more than me. Even if a player is better than you, anything can happen. I got a little bit lucky today and I am really happy with my performance."

Meanwhile, Maria Sakkari on Thursday became the first Greek woman to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

Sakkari joins Ashleigh Barty, Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova in the singles field in Guadalajara.

She ensured qualification when Russia s Anna Kalinskaya retired from their second round match at the Kremlin Cup.