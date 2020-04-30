Chelsea beat Juventus 2-1 in the second round of matches of the UEFA Women's Champions League

PARIS (AFP) - Pernille Harder scored the winning goal to help last season s losing finalists Chelsea to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Juventus in the second round of matches of the UEFA Women s Champions League on Wednesday.

Chelsea, who last week drew 3-3 with Wolfsburg, had opened the scoring through Scottish striker Erin Cuthbert just after the half-hour mark, only for Juve to draw level minutes later thanks to a perfectly-timed volley from Italy veteran Barbara Bonansea.

But Danish forward Harder, who moved from Wolfsburg to Chelsea for a world record fee in 2020, was first to react to a loose ball in the 69th minute, smashing home past Juve goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin.

Group A s other match saw German club Wolfsburg hammer Servette from neighbouring Switzerland 5-0, the first of three such one-sided results in Wednesday s four games.

Tabea Wassmuth scored two goals, as Svenja Huth, Dominique Janssen and Joelle Smits all also hit the back of the net.

Canada s Jordyn Huitema hit the first hat-trick of the evening as Paris Saint-Germain hammered Kharkiv 5-0 in Group B.

The 20-year-old Canadian scored her three goals in the opening 17 minutes in an electric start in the French capital.

"It s incredible to be able to put these goals for the team. Just excited that the team has got an other win," the modest Huitema said.

Poland s Paulina Dudek and Lea Khelifi rounded out the scoring for the Parisians against the out-classed Ukrainians.

With seven goals scored and none conceded after two Group B games, PSG will head into their double-header with Real Madrid full of confidence.

"We are super excited to play on this incredible field and incredible stadium" against Real Madrid, Huitema admitted.

"We have a huge fan base and we like their energy, we were missing the fans for a long time."

Madrid also went two from two, with Caroline Moller scoring a hat-trick of her own in the opening 37 minutes of a 5-0 victory over Iceland s Breidablik.

Olga Carmona and Lorena Navarro added two more in a comprehensive victory.

Reigning champions Barcelona travel to Denmark to take on HB Koge on Thursday, while Arsenal host German rivals Hoffenheim in Group C.

Group D action matches Bayern Munich against Sweden s Hacken, while Lyon entertain Benfica.

