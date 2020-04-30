RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 53rd World Military Shooting Championship has concluded at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery on Monday.

According to Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the 53rd World Military competitions were held at the Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery in which Anastasio of France won the gold medal while Anastasia of Russia won the silver and Lieutenant Komal Shahzadi of Pakistan won bronze medal in skate shooting (women category).

The ISPR also said that Pakistan’s Asif Mehmood won a gold medal in skate shooting (men’s category), while Pakistan also won silver and a bronze medal in skate shooting (men’s category).

The ISPR further said that Pakistan’s Waheed Alam won silver while Zeeshan won bronze medal, Russia team won gold in mixed skate shooting while Pakistan won silver and bronze medals.