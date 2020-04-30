Kontaveit beats Sakkari in Ostrava for third career title

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AFP) - World number 30 Anett Kontaveit picked up her second title of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Greece s Maria Sakkari in the final of the Ostrava Open on Sunday.

The unseeded Estonian had not dropped a set all week before powering past fourth seed Sakkari to claim the biggest title of her career and her third overall.

Kontaveit won her first title at s-Hertogenbosch in 2017 but then had to wait over four years before returning to the winner s enclosure in Cleveland in August.

World number 12 Sakkari, looking for her first title of 2021, held a 5-3 lead in their head-to-head at tour-level coming into the final, but Kontaveit, who had seen off Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals, came through this time in an hour and 32 minutes.

