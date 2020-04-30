LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former English football player Michael Owen has signed a three-year deal to become the official ambassador of the Pakistan Football League (PFL).

According to a statement issued by the Global Soccer Ventures (GSV), Owen will take the reins of Pakistan football to help devise a strategic partnership programme by uniting the nation with the might of football in England.

“Owen will reveal the PFL logo from the home of football in England in October,” the statement read. It added that he is scheduled to visit Pakistan to conduct a series of football master classes and formally unveil PFL’s logo.

Owen’s “hybrid role” will include creating a global professional gateway for new Pakistani footballers who can adapt to the modern form of the game.

“Pakistan’s football potential is huge and I am excited about identifying untapped talent in a nation of 220 million. I am looking to cross-promote and develop football between UK and Pakistan through the first ever franchise model league — The PFL,” the statement quoted Owen as saying.