Cristiano Ronaldo converted his fourth goal in three games since re-signing for Manchester United.

LONDON (Online) - Jesse Lingard’s stunning late goal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike saw Manchester United home at London stadium against West Ham United.

Lingard, who spent a successful loan spell at London Stadium last season, appeared as a substitute in the second half and with two minutes remaining he cut on to his right foot and fired into the top corner.

Earlier in the contest, Cristiano Ronaldo had converted his fourth goal in three games since re-signing for Manchester United, poking home from close range on 35 minutes after Lukasz Fabianski had spilled the initial effort.

West Ham had taken the lead five minutes before that when Said Benrahma s strike from outside the area went in after taking a huge deflection off defender Raphael Varane.

Bruno Fernandes had seen a first-time strike superbly tipped on to the post by Fabianski, who made a string of saves for the home side.

Victory ensures Ole Gunnar Solskjaer s side remained unbeaten in the league this term with four wins and a draw, while West Ham suffered their first loss of the campaign.