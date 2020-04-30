Govt taking steps to improve sports governance structure, NA informed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly was informed today [Monday] that the government is taking steps to improve sports governance structure in the country and performance of athletes.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour in the House, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza said that lack of sports governance structure is affecting the future of children in sports sector.

She said National Sports Policy is being devised to promote sports at the grassroot level and prepare a new talent for international events.

She said the government is also making playgrounds at Tehsil level to provide a better playing facility to youth.