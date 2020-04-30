Newcastle and Leeds played a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Friday.

NEWCASTLE (AFP) - French forward Allan Saint-Maximin rescued a point for Newcastle as both they and Leeds were left searching for a first Premier League win of the season following an entertaining 1-1 draw at St James Park on Friday.

Loud boos were heard at full-time from a crowd of more than 50,000 as Newcastle fans, unhappy at what they see as the club s stagnation under controversial owner Mike Ashley and manager Steve Bruce, made their feelings clear.

Brazilian midfielder Raphinha gave Leeds a 13th-minute lead when his cross was cleverly dummied by Rodrigo as it curled past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

But an open match saw Newcastle equalise shortly before half-time when Saint-Maximin scored a fine individual goal.

Darlow was given his first appearance since February by Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, having been so far unavailable this season after suffering with Covid-19.

In replacing Freddie Woodman, Darlow was the only change to the Newcastle side beaten 4-1 at Manchester City last Saturday as the Magpies went in search of a first league win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa made two changes to team having to cope with injuries to several defenders and Pascal Struijk s suspension, with Mateusz Klich and Daniel James replacing Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison.

Leeds took the lead when Darlow, perhaps expecting Rodrigo to make contact with a ball into the box, was deceived by the deliberate lack of contact from the Spain international, as Raphinha s cross from the right curved past him and into the back of the net.

Joelinton forced a save from Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, with Rodrigo and Kalvin Phillips shooting wide at the other end before Darlow hung on to Klich s deflected strike.

Newcastle came close to an equaliser in the 35th minute when Matt Ritchie s deflected shot hit a post before the home side finally drew level late in the half.

Joelinton squared for Saint-Maximin, who side-stepped two challenges before thumping a low shot back past Meslier.

Raphinha and Junior Firpo then both failed to make the most of a quick counter-attack in stoppage-time as Newcastle somehow turned round all square at 1-1.

The second half was a less frantic affair, although Saint-Maximin twice tested Meslier. But his efforts were not enough to spare Bruce from the jeers of the crowd.

