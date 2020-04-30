Olympic champion Bencic thrashed in Luxembourg quarter-finals

LUXEMBOURG (AFP) - Switzerland s Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Russia s Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-finals of the Luxembourg Open on Friday.

Samsonova, ranked 48th, claimed her second win over Bencic in as many attempts, having beaten her in the final of the grass-court tournament in Berlin in June.

Top seed Bencic dropped serve three times in her first event since reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Emma Raducanu.

The seventh-seeded Samsonova will take on 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the final.