Punjab contingent to participate in Inter-Provincial Athletics: DG SBP

LAHORE (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh said on Thursday that Punjab’s contingent would participate in the Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament, being organised in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29.

He said trials for the selection of Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls teams will be conducted at Punjab Stadium on Sept 18.

“The male and female players from all nine divisions of the province will take part in the trials. Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls teams will comprise 16 members and two officials each and these outfits will be selected purely on merit,” he added.

The SBP DG said that Punjab’s selected male and female athletes will be imparted further training in a week-long camp under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers and the participants of training camp will be given best facilities during their stay at the camp.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed his hope that Pakistan Sports Board Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament will serve as a platform for talented athletes of the country to demonstrate their talent.

He informed that Punjab’s Under-17 Boys team will participate in 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 800m, 110m hurdles, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, long jump, javelin throw, shot put and discus throw events. “Our Under-16 Girls team will feature in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 100m hurdles, 4x100m relay, long jump, javelin throw, shot put and discus throw competitions”.