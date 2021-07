"Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

LONDON (AFP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday slammed “appalling” racial abuse against England’s Euro 2020 team after they lost the final to Italy on a penalty shoot-out.

“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

