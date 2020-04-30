Australia's Ashleigh Barty into first Wimbledon final

LONDON (AFP) - Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, 10 years after being crowned junior champion, beating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

The 25-year-old Australian will play either former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday s final.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.

"It s incredible, it was as close to as good a tennis match that I have ever played," said Barty who fired eight aces and 38 winners.

"It was a hell of a match from the first ball."

"I am really proud of myself and my team. It s been an incredible journey, full of ups and downs."

Barty recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to triumph and move one win away from capturing a second Grand Slam title after her 2019 French Open victory.

