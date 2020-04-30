Medvedev crushes teenager Alcaraz to reach third round

LONDON (Reuters) - Second seed Daniil Medvedev subdued some early fight from Spain s Carlos Alcaraz before brutally dispatching the talented teenager 6-4 6-1 6-2 to reach the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz, who has enjoyed a rapid rise up the rankings this year to 75th place, received a hearty send-off from the Court One crowd after showcasing his potential and flashes of his shot-making talent.

Yet Medvedev had too much for the youngster and turned on the afterburners in the second and third sets to hand out a punishing lesson to his opponent.

"Carlos is an amazing player," said Medvedev, who will next face either former finalist Marin Cilic of Croatia or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi.