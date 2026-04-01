PM Shehbaz vows to facilitate investment in IT sector

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his commitment to promoting investment in Information Technology and other key sectors during a meeting with VEON Group’s Chief Executive Officer Kan Terzi Oğlu, who visited Pakistan with a delegation.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the VEON delegation and expressed goodwill, emphasizing Pakistan’s readiness to provide international investors, particularly in the IT sector, with a facilitative and transparent business environment.

Sharif highlighted the government’s efforts to digitize the economy and ensure transparency in economic processes. He noted that following the 5G spectrum auction, all relevant authorities are working collaboratively to provide citizens with high-quality internet services.

The prime minister also underscored the potential of Pakistan’s young population, stating that their active participation in Information Technology and digital platforms can play a key role in driving economic growth and improving service delivery.

He added that the youth’s interest in telecom and IT sectors offers attractive opportunities for international investors.

VEON Group CEO Kan Terzi Oğlu expressed his gratitude for the warm reception at the Prime Minister’s House. He praised Pakistan’s government initiatives under the Prime

Minister’s supervision aimed at fostering a cashless economy and full digitalization of the economy. Terzi Oğlu also conveyed VEON’s plans to further increase investment in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Khan Cheema, Jazz World CEO Aamir Ibrahim, and other relevant officials.