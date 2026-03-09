Those speaking against Iran are agents of Israel, US: Hafiz Naeem

JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman condemns anti-Iran voices as US-Israel agents, criticizes petrol hikes, govt policies, and urges clear stance on regional tensions and Trump remarks

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said those speaking against Iran are acting as agents of Israel and the United States, and emphasized that the Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with Iran.

Addressing the ongoing regional tensions, he criticized the government for raising petrol prices despite ample stock, calling the Rs 55 increase a heavy burden on ordinary citizens.

He highlighted that the government collects around Rs50 billion monthly in petrol levies, disproportionately impacting the middle class already struggling with inflation, electricity bills, and taxes.

He further accused large sugar mill owners of evading taxes while ordinary citizens bear the brunt of government policies.

He criticized the sale of Pakistan International Airlines for Rs10 billion while a plane worth Rs11 billion was reportedly purchased for Maryam Nawaz. He also suggested that official vehicles should not exceed 1300cc.

On development projects, he noted that in Karachi, Rs4,000 million spent over three years resulted in just two narrow streets, and the long-delayed KE-4 project remains incomplete after 15 years.

Speaking on regional security, Hafiz Naeem warned that following Iran, Turkiye and Pakistan could also come under Israeli scrutiny. He stated that Iran would not back down and that any Israeli pressure could eventually affect Pakistan.

He called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to apologize to the nation over remarks suggesting US President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Prize, urging the government to take a clear stance independent of the Peace of Board.

