Ishaq Dar holds phone call with Iran's Abbas Araghchi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the evolving regional situation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dar expressed concern over the changing dynamics in the region during the call held on Friday evening.

Both leaders exchanged views on recent developments and agreed to remain in contact regarding the evolving situation.

The two foreign ministers also discussed broader regional matters and assured each other of continued cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.