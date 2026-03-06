Islamabad police announce Red Zone traffic plan, diversions on key roads

Islamabad Traffic Police announced Red Zone restrictions, with Margalla Road and Marriott routes open; multiple detours advised for Kulsum Plaza, Polyclinic, Aabpara, Club Road, and Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday issued a traffic advisory announcing limited access to the Red Zone and diversions on several key roads of the federal capital to regulate traffic flow.

An ITP official told APP that Margalla Road and the route via the Marriott Hotel will remain open for entry into the Red Zone, while all other entry points leading towards the area will remain closed.

He said Kulsum Plaza on Fazl-e-Haq Road towards China Chowk will remain closed for traffic, and commuters are advised to use Jinnah Avenue as an alternate route.

Similarly, traffic coming from Polyclinic towards Lal Quarter Chowk via Luqman Hakim Road will be diverted, and citizens have been advised to use Sadr Road as an alternative route.

The official said commuters travelling from G-6 to F-6 should use China Chowk Underpass or Seventh Avenue via Jinnah Avenue.

Traffic moving between Aabpara Chowk and Serena Hotel via Suhrawardy Road will also face diversions.

He said citizens coming from Club Road are advised to use Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road to reach their destination.

Likewise, commuters travelling from Bhara Kahu should use Kashmir Chowk, Srinagar Highway, Seventh Avenue and Margalla Road as the designated route.

The official urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police and follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience.