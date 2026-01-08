Mohsin Naqvi impressed by Beijing Police's high-tech training, announces training program for Pakistani officers

He lauded the special vehicle squad for their excellent performance during the demonstration.

BEIJING (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Beijing Police College, where he toured various sections of the institution’s high-tech training facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi witnessed an impressive demonstration by the Beijing Police showing how suspects are apprehended using vehicles. He praised the Beijing Police for their outstanding professional skills and exceptional training standards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said he was highly impressed by the professional capabilities and advanced training of the vehicle squad. He announced that all ASPs of the National Police Academy would be sent to the Beijing Police College for one month of training, and cooperation between the National Police Academy and Beijing Police College would be further strengthened.

He added that Pakistani police officers would also be provided education and professional training in line with modern requirements, and an agreement would be signed to enhance cooperation between the National Police Academy and Beijing Police College.

Mohsin Naqvi also operated a modern driving test simulator machine during his visit.

The President of Beijing Police College briefed the Interior Minister on high-tech training through simulators and other modern tools. He was also briefed on handling protests, incidents of violence, and other crimes with the help of advanced technology.

President of Beijing Police College, Wu Wei, informed Mohsin Naqvi about the institution’s technology-based academic and practical training.

During the briefing, it was stated that the Beijing Police College provides education, professional training, and artificial intelligence (AI) training. The college has 12 faculties with over 400 faculty members, 50 percent of whom hold PhD degrees.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha, DG National Police Academy Muhammad Idrees, DG National Cyber Crimes Investigation Syed Khurram Ali, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa were also present on the occasion.



