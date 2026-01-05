Minor earthquake jolts Chaman, surrounding areas, sparks panic

Initial reports indicate that no loss of life or property has been reported as a result of the earthquake.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Chaman and nearby areas, causing fear and panic among residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 3.3 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located 7 kilometers northwest of Chaman, at a depth of 14 kilometers.

Due to the fear caused by the earthquake, citizens came out of their homes while reciting religious prayers.

