NA-130: Election tribunal rejects Yasmin Rashid's plea against Nawaz Sharif on technical grounds

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The election tribunal has declared the notification of Nawaz Sharif’s victory from NA-130 valid and dismissed Yasmin Rashid’s petition challenging it.

According to reports, Dr Yasmin Rashid had challenged Nawaz Sharif’s win, following which Election Tribunal Judge Rana Zahid Mahmood issued a ruling. The tribunal rejected Dr Yasmin Rashid’s petition on technical grounds and confirmed the validity of Nawaz Sharif’s victory notification from NA-130.

It may be noted that in the general elections held in February last year, Nawaz Sharif secured 171,024 votes from Lahore’s NA-130 constituency, while Yasmin Rashid, contesting as an independent candidate, received 115,043 votes.

She had subsequently challenged Sharif’s victory.

