Punjab CM Maryam sets record with 'largest' tractor scheme for farmers

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches province's largest tractor scheme, providing farmers with subsidies and interest-free loans. The initiative aims to boost productivity and offer economic independence.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a new record by launching the largest tractor scheme in the province's history.

The initiative aims to provide economic independence to farmers and boost agricultural productivity in Punjab.

In the first phase of the program, 10,000 tractors with 50 to 75 horsepower were distributed to farmers. The second phase, which involves the distribution of 10,000 more tractors with 75 to 85 horsepower, has already been completed, and the delivery process is ongoing.

The Punjab government is offering a subsidy of Rs1 million per high horsepower tractor, with a total subsidy amounting to Rs10 billion for the entire high-power tractor scheme.

The third phase of the program will begin in January, which will include the distribution of 50 to 55 horsepower tractors. Applications for this phase will be invited from mid-January.

Additionally, the government will provide interest-free loans for larger tractors (100 to 120 horsepower) under the "High-Tech Farm Mechanization Financing Program."

During the announcement, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the goal of the scheme is to provide financial autonomy and increased production for Punjab's farmers.

She expressed her joy in seeing farmers become owners of their own tractors, stating, "What could be more joyful than this?"

The chief minister further assured that the Punjab government is offering full support to farmers, from sowing to selling their crops.

