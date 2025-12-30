LHC goes digital: CJ Aalia Neelum launches modern court systems

Under the newly launched digital system, payments of court fees and fines in civil courts are now fully digitized

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum fulfilled a long-standing demand of lawyers and litigants by inaugurating digital systems in the court, marking a historic day in the judiciary.

Under the newly launched digital system, payments of court fees and fines in civil courts are now fully digitized through the Accounts Management System, eliminating the risk of fraud. Judicial dues will now be processed directly via the National Bank of Pakistan, and Challan Form 32-A will be automatically issued through PSID.

All judicial officers have been provided with specific access, ensuring that all financial orders are handled online, with instant verification possible through the bank-linked system.

Records of judicial fines are now available at a single click, and plans are underway to integrate the system with the Accountant General’s Office in the future. Newly introduced Judicial Deposits and Securities software will monitor funds and securities deposited in banks. Each judicial branch can maintain its separate account records while an aggregate record will also be available, minimizing errors and enhancing transparency.

The Banking and Funds Management Wing will now be able to effectively monitor accounts. Using a modern inventory management system, oversight of court stores and stock has also been digitized. All processes, from receiving goods to delivery to offices, are now automated, and the system will issue alerts before expiry dates, helping prevent loss of valuable government property and maintain a complete record of returns for defective or expired items.

The project also ensures 100% adherence to stock management SOPs. These historic steps not only promote transparency and efficiency in the judicial system but also ensure the protection of judicial and government resources, marking a major milestone in the Lahore High Court’s modern administrative system.

Lawyer organizations have highly praised Chief Justice Neelum for this project.

Senior lawyer Ahsan Bhoon stated that the steps taken by the chief justice to improve the judicial system are unprecedented in history. Whether in ensuring timely justice or implementing administrative reforms, Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiatives have strengthened public confidence in the judiciary.

